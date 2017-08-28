Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Go Hockey banner

UMaine defeats Quinnipiac for first field hockey win

Published on Monday, 28 August 2017 10:00 | Hits: 32
View Comments

Samantha Wagg and Libby Riedl each had a goal and an assist, and the University of Maine blew past Quinnipiac for a 3-1 field hockey victory Sunday in Orono.



Wagg scored off Emily Hindle’s corner 15 minutes in.

Ella Mosky, with assists from Wagg and Riedl, doubled the lead for the Black Bears (1-1) 10 minutes into the second half before Valerie Perkins broke through for the Bobcats (0-2). Riedl scored Maine’s final goal off a pass from Brianna Ricker.

Livy Golini of York kept the game close for Quinnipiac, making 13 saves to partially offset Maine’s 30-3 shot advantage. Emma Cochrane had two saves for Maine.

The Press Herald

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.