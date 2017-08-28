Samantha Wagg and Libby Riedl each had a goal and an assist, and the University of Maine blew past Quinnipiac for a 3-1 field hockey victory Sunday in Orono.





Wagg scored off Emily Hindle’s corner 15 minutes in.



Ella Mosky, with assists from Wagg and Riedl, doubled the lead for the Black Bears (1-1) 10 minutes into the second half before Valerie Perkins broke through for the Bobcats (0-2). Riedl scored Maine’s final goal off a pass from Brianna Ricker.



Livy Golini of York kept the game close for Quinnipiac, making 13 saves to partially offset Maine’s 30-3 shot advantage. Emma Cochrane had two saves for Maine.



