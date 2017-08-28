Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Go Hockey banner

Wake Forest loses in field hockey

Published on Monday, 28 August 2017 10:00 | Hits: 27
View Comments

The No. 15 Wake Forest field hockey team lost 5-4 on Sunday to No. 11 Michigan in Iowa City, Iowa in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.



The Deacons fell behind 2-0 early, but answered with two quick goals to tie the game late in the first half. Then, after Michigan added two more to take a 4-2 lead, the Deacons responded again with two straight goals, before the Wolverines scored the winning goal in the 57th minute.

Jule Grashoff added her team leading third goal of the season in the first half, while Emily Adamson delivered her second of the season. Freshmen Anne van Hoof and Elisha Evans scored their first career goals for the Deacons.

The Winston-Salem Journal

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.