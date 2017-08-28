The No. 15 Wake Forest field hockey team lost 5-4 on Sunday to No. 11 Michigan in Iowa City, Iowa in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.





The Deacons fell behind 2-0 early, but answered with two quick goals to tie the game late in the first half. Then, after Michigan added two more to take a 4-2 lead, the Deacons responded again with two straight goals, before the Wolverines scored the winning goal in the 57th minute.



Jule Grashoff added her team leading third goal of the season in the first half, while Emily Adamson delivered her second of the season. Freshmen Anne van Hoof and Elisha Evans scored their first career goals for the Deacons.



The Winston-Salem Journal