David Eckert





Bes Bovelander (17) falls while passing the ball during a game against Ohio State at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. The Nittany Lions defeated the Buckeyes, 2-0. Erin O'Neill



On Friday, Penn State rode momentum provided by a brief rain delay to a victory over No. 23 Old Dominion and on Sunday, they dominated without Mother Nature’s intervention.





The Nittany Lions scored four consecutive goals to open the game, coasting to a 4-2 road win over Virginia in Charlottesville.



Bes Bovelander opened the scoring by tucking a shot into the bottom right corner of the goal, sparking a three-goal first-half outburst by the Nittany Lions.



The rest of the kindling came courtesy of Gini Bradley, who scored twice in the span of three minutes to put Penn State firmly in control.



Jenny Rizzo was superb in net for the victors, saving eight of the 10 shots sent her way by the Cavaliers, who were held scoreless through the game’s first 56 minutes.



Bovelander scored her second goal of the game early in the second half, ensuring that a late-game two-goal flurry from Virginia went for naught as Penn State earned its second victory over a ranked team in as many days



The Daily Collegian