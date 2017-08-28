

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



With his gleaming smile framing his boundless passion and energy for hockey, Moritz Fürste became the first German man to be inducted into the EHF Hall of Fame last night.





The lifelong UHC man was honoured at the Wagener Stadium alongside Maartje Paumen and Kate Richardson-Walsh following his immaculate career which includes two Olympic gold medals, indoor and outdoor World Cup gold and two European Championship titles.



The 2012 World Player of the Year also won the EHL three times and was the inaugural MVP way back in 2008 and again in 2010.

Speaking about the honour, he said: “It’s a great honour, especially because it’s a public vote and I honestly didn’t expect it, especially because my country is not famous for voting publicly for anyone!



“I’m incredibly honoured and think this is a great institution that there is a hall of fame. There are many players who deserve to be part of it. I am thrilled to be one of them. Titles were never the motivation for me to compete. If that was the case, I could have stopped six years ago when we basically had every title won! I have to be very thankful to every team mate I ever played with who made it happen.”



He did pay tribute to UHC as well, the club he joined as a four-year-old though he was already on the sidelines long before that.



“I would never compare titles or prizes because they all have their own history but the EHL is something I won with the people I grew up with, the group of my best friends, most of whom I see every day even when they stop playing.



“In 2008, it was amazing to reach something like that with my club where we have yet to win the German championship; it was very emotional and a very important step in my career!”



Euro Hockey League media release