

Mark Gleghorne celebrates v Germany



England secured bronze at the EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam in a thrilling 4-2 win over Germany.





Final quarter strikes from Mark Gleghorne and Phil Roper saw England over the line as they saw off late pressure from the Germans to secure the medal.



Earlier Mats Grambusch gave Germany the lead before strikes from Barry Middleton and Ian Sloan put England ahead, but Lukas Windfeder levelled to set up the thrilling finale.



It was an entertaining opening to the contest, both sides showed strong attacking intent and an end to end first fifteen minutes followed.



Goodfield called Tobias Walter into early action with a flicked effort before George Pinner was twice off his line quickly to thwart two German attacks.



A flowing team move almost saw England edge ahead, Brendan Creed fired a ball into Barry Middleton whose first time touch freed up Sam Ward, but his effort was deflected narrowly wide.



Quickly after the first break Germany pulled ahead from a penalty corner. Defender Liam Sanford broke early meaning England were forced to defend with one less man, the ball was fired to the right hand post where Grambusch met the effort to deflect high past Middleton.



However it wasn’t long before England were back level through a penalty corner of their own. At the top of the circle Adam Dixon fired the ball to Middleton on the right hand post who was on hand to deflect high into the net.



Minutes later and England were in front when Michael Hoare found Sloan free in the circle with a fine ball. He collected and turned before slotting calmly under Walter to give his side the lead heading into the half-time interval.



Defender Michael Hoare was forced off through injury late in the third quarter as Germany began to exert some consistent pressure on the England backline. This paid off shortly before the final break, Windfeder’s drag flick from a penalty corner proving too hot for Pinner in the England goal.



Germany buoyed by the equaliser took control in the final fifteen minutes but it was England who retook the lead. Creed flew a pass over the top to David Ames who controlled well, his cut back into the circle was met by Gleghorne who dived to send the ball into the backboard.



The pressure on the England defence continued and increased when Germany opted for a kicking back, but determined work from the side kept the Germans at bay and in the closing stages a breakaway goal from Phil Roper made it 4-2 to secure the bronze medal.



England: George Pinner (GK), Liam Sanford, Brendan Creed, Michael Hoare, David Ames, Adam Dixon, Barry Middleton, Phil Roper, Sam Ward, David Goodfield, Chris Griffiths



Subs (Used): Ollie Willars, Henry Weir, Harry Martin, Ian Sloan, Mark Gleghorne, David Condon



Subs (Unused): Harry Gibson (GK)



England Hockey Board Media release