BOSTON – With an 8-1 thrashing, the largest victory over an opponent since the 2006 season, the Northeastern field hockey team helped to earn head coach Cheryl Murtagh's 400th career victory in exciting fashion.





Murtagh is in her 30th season as the head coach of the Huskies, and has been a head coach for 32 seasons. Her 400 career victories top any coach in Northeastern history and rank seventh-most among active Division-I field hockey coaches.



The Huskies were led by Jamie Bartucca, June Curry-Lindahl and Camille O'Conor who each had two-goal games for the Huskies on the day. Bartucca and Curry-Lindahl also added assists on the day for a five-point game.



Bryant's lone goal came on the hands of Bethany Winkin in the 28th minute of action.



The Huskies jumped out to a fast 1-0 lead after Kellie Stigas ripped home a shot for her second goal of the year off of a perfect centering pass from Laura MacLachlan in the eighth minute of play. MacLachlan added to her point total on the day just four minutes later gathering her own rebound and firing it into the back of the box for her first goal of the season.



Northeastern made it a 3-0 game in the 17th minute when Jamie Bartucca snuck in and gathered up Aniek van de Graaf's initial shot and found the back of the box for her first goal of the season.



Bryant was able to get one back before the end of the half, taking advantage of a Northeastern miscue to drive down the field and net their first goal of the season.



Just 21 seconds into the second half, Bartucca gave the Huskies a 4-1 advantage with her second goal of the game, falling down and taking a deep pass from June Curry-Lindahl that looked like it was going to cross the end line and instead knocked it into the goal with the end of her stick for the score.



Bartucca rewarded Curry-Lindahl for her earlier help by sending a pass across the box that Curry-Lindahl knocked in for her first goal of the game and second of the season to make it a 5-1 ballgame just minutes later.



Rookie Camille O'Conor added her second goal of the season, in as many games, with a shot from the left side of the field sending in a pass from Sam Bodo past the Bryant goalkeeper as the Huskies took a five-goal lead.



Curry-Lindahl added her second goal of the game in the 60th minute of action gathering a rebound in front of the net off of an O'Conor attempt and sending it back in to put the Huskies up 7-1, the most goals since Senior Day last season when Northeastern downed Towson 7-1.



O'Conor raced up the right side, into the circle and whipped a shot to the back of the box for her second goal of the game to make it an 8-1 affair. The eight goals are the most since the Huskies defeated Vermont 10-0 on Oct. 15, 2004 while the seven-goal victory is the greatest since a 7-0 win over Drexel on Oct. 6, 2006.



The Huskies will look to carry this momentum into their third road game of the season when they head to Quinnipiac Friday, September 1 at 3:30 p.m.



