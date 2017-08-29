Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Published on Tuesday, 29 August 2017
Sports fans can now secure their tickets for the world’s greatest indoor hockey event - the Indoor Hockey World Cup 2018. Tickets for this joint men’s and women’s event, taking place from 7-11 February2018 in Berlin, Germany, are now on sale.



Ticket prices for the event taking place in the Max-Schmeling-Halle range from €9 for reduced-rate day tickets for the first two days, up to €42 Euros for the Best Seats category on the final day. VIP tickets are available between €129 and €149.

Families can also join the action, with affordable priced tickets for children and young people available. Evening tickets (for matches after 17:00 each day) are also being offered during the preliminary round days (Wednesday/Thursday) to accommodate fans coming along after work, whilst a Play-off ticket will give fans access to all the matches from Friday afternoon (Quarter-Finals) until the finals on Sunday.

Note that tickets for the Family Sector and the Best Seats Sector are limited, so early booking is required.

