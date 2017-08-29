Alexie Beovich







Hockey Australia is pleased to announce the 2018 Australian Men’s and Women’s Indoor Hockey Teams to compete at the 5th Indoor Hockey World Cup in Berlin, Germany. The Indoor Hockey World Cup will be held at the Max-Schmeling-Halle from the 7-11 February 2018.





The World’s top 24 (12 men’s and 12 women’s) national indoor hockey teams will take part in the event. The inaugural Indoor Hockey World Cup was held in 2003 and it has been traditionally held every four years. However, this time around FIH have adjusted the scheduling to just three years after the 2015 event in Leipzig, Germany.



Hockey Australia Chief Executive, Matt Favier said “To have both our Women’s and Men’s teams qualify for the World Cup is a testament to the development and success of indoor hockey in Australia. This is an outstanding achievement for all involved.”



The women’s team includes Tegan Boucher, Clare Commerford, Kyah Gray, Emma McLeish, and Shelley Watson who all participated in the 2015 Indoor World Cup in Germany. Tegan, Emma and Shelley have now been selected for three consecutive Indoor World Cups which is a wonderful achievement.



The men’s squad includes Olympic medalists Glenn Turner and Tim Deavin. Glenn made 136 appearances for the Kookaburras and scored 96 goals, while With Tim made 138 appearances for the Kookaburras. Tim also represented Australia at the 2011 Indoor Hockey World Cup in Poznan, Poland.



Men’s Head Coach Steve Willer said “It is an exciting time ahead for indoor hockey in Australia. We have an outstanding team with a number of players proving themselves at international level, in high pressure situations.”



Women’s Head Coach, Stewart Fenton said “The skill level, athleticism and the versatility of the players in this team will give us the best possible opportunity for success, whilst the quality of the younger players that will be making their Indoor World Cup debuts ensures a bright future for indoor hockey in Australia.



After a successful last Indoor World Cup in Germany I believe we have the talent to continue to improve and challenge the top European nations for glory come 2018”.



Berlin will be a fantastic opportunity on the world stage to show how strongly indoor hockey is developing within Australia. The game is very fast, played in confined spaces, requiring top-level ball control, breath taking elimination skills, team-orientated defending and split-second decision making.



The full squads are as listed below:



2018 Australian Women’s Indoor Hockey World Cup Team



Lauren AUSTIN (WA)

Tegan BOUCHER (VIC)

Tamsin BUNT (NSW)

Clare COMERFORD (QLD)

Elizabeth DUGUID (WA / NT)

Lisa FARRELL (NSW)

Kyah GRAY (NSW)

Lindsey HOWARD (QLD)

Emma McLEISH (NSW)

Madeleine MURPHY (TAS)

Karri SOMERVILLE (WA)

Shelley WATSON (ACT)



Shadow Players (who will have the opportunity to travel with the team to Europe)



Samantha ECOMONOS (ACT)

Emma REID (WA)

Emily SECCULL (VIC)

Peta SUTHERLAND (ACT)



2018 Australian Men’s Indoor Hockey World Cup Team



Ben RENNIE (WA)

Troy ROSSITER (QLD)

Adam SECCULL (VIC) *

Luke NOBLETT (NSW)

Heath OGILIVE (NSW)

Tim DEAVIN (TAS)

Glenn TURNER (ACT)

Troy SUTHERLAND (ACT)

Jack HAYES (NSW)

Tom SINCLAIR (VIC)

James KNEE (VIC)

Jake SHERREN (VIC)



* Pending medical clearance by 01/12/2017



Train-On Players



BJ BRUTON (NSW)

Adian CAMPBELL (QLD)

Zach MEADEN (VIC)

Alexander MACKAY (NSW)



Location: Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin, Germany

Dates: 7-11 February, 2018



Hockey Australia media release