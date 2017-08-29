By Ijaz Chaudhry



Den Bosch is one of the biggest hockey clubs in Holland with over 2,500 members. Many mega stars of Dutch hockey including Mark Lammers, Jerome Delmee, Mathias Browyer, Peit Hein Geeris, among others, have appeared in the Den Bosch colours.





The club has as many as seven artificial turfs plus a smaller pitch. It has been recently refurbished with increased seating capacity.



For the match against the Dar Hockey Academy, the hosts fielded a very strong youthful side with four players who have represented Netherlands national under 18 side. A few players from the Men's first side added strength.



Dar HA applied early pressure. They penetrated the opponent's defence a few times and also earned two penalty corners.



Abbas Naqqash put them ahead in the 9th minute. After receiving a good pass at the top of the circle, Abbas created space and found the little gap between the near post and the goal keeper with a peach of a reverse handed shot- one of the finishes of the tour.



Thereafter, the two sides had phases where they enjoyed superiority without domination.



Some chances came in the open play and both had penalty corners as well without converting any.



Above was the pattern till the end of the third quarter.



During the last 15 minutes, Dar HA's superior fitness came to the fore. The Pakistani boys' attacks came in droves.



Thrice pole denied Dar HA; a couple of PCs were also wasted. However, Waseem Akram standing alone in the Den Bosch circle, after receiving an excellent long pass from Ajmal Butt, cleverly side stepped the net minder before flicking in. It was 2-0 with eight minutes to go.



There was further twist in the story. With just two minutes left, taking advantage of delayed clearance in the Dar HA circle, junior international Brent reduced the margin for the HC Den Bosch.



However, Dar academy kept the lead intact when the final hooter sounded.



After the match, both the teams watched the exciting final of the Euro Nations Hockey between Holland and Belgium live on the big screen at the HC Den Bosch's club house.



Dar HA: 2, Den Bosch: 1

SCORERS:

Dar HA: Abbas Naqqash & Waseem Akram

HC Den Bosch: Brent



Dar HA Tour of Holland; Record Updated: Wins 6, Defeats 2



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



Fieldhockey.com