Seve van Ass and Sander de Wijn said the beautiful moment Robbert Kemperman scored the Netherlands’ first goal provided not just a boost on the scoreboard but also in getting the crowd rocking at the Wagener Stadium.





It set them up for a famous EuroHockey Championships final comeback, recovering from 2-0 down to beat Belgium 4-2.



The Netherlands needed something special to get them back in the tie and it arrived seven minutes into the second half when Sander de Wijn’s diagonal overhead to pick out Kemperman. He controlled and then unleashed a vicious volley.



“We felt the tide was turning,” HC Rotterdam’s van Ass said of that special goal. “We definitely felt that energy, especially at the penalty corner after the [opening] Kemperman goal. The crowd was exploding and we were doing something good and we took that energy in a positive way. We felt really strong, our legs and lungs were great in the second half and we had that little bit extra than the Belgians.”



SV Kampong’s Sander de Wijn added it was a special performance: “Most of the people at half-time wouldn’t give us any chance, especially after our 5-0 defeat in the group stage. We needed a moment to reopen the game and, in the end, amazing.



“It was a great season after a disappointing Olympics. We’ve started something new, kept faith in ourselves and structure and proved we can handle the pressure. Especially for the young guys, their first major tournament, there was a lot of pressure on them and they performed really well.”



On the flip side, KHC Dragons’ Felix Denayer said it was a “very tough day” for his Red Lions who have raised their expectation levels.



“The first five minutes, the Dutch guys came out of the start blocks very well. Luckily, we survived that and grew into the game, scoring the first and the second and I thought we were going to build on it. On the ball, we probably weren’t good enough. Credit to the Dutch guys who came back.



“The evolution has been that before we would be happy to be in the final. Now, with the Rio silver was a big relief but from there on, we have an ambitious group and I think we showed we can beat the top of the world with our wins over Netherlands in the pool and Germany in the semi-finals. Today, we saw we have some steps still to make.”



Euro Hockey League media release