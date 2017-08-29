

National Women's Hockey player Hanis Onn (left) celebrates her first goal against Thailand during KL2017 SEA Games Women's Hockey final at National Hockey Stadium Bukit Jalil Monday. -- fotoBERNAMA



THE Malaysian women’s hockey team are in seventh heaven.





Coach K. Dharmaraj’s team turned on the heat in the fourth – and last – quarter to score two quick goals to beat Thailand 2-0 in the final at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



Hanis Nadiah Onn netted a field goal in the 46th minute to give Malaysia the lead before Nuraini Abdul Rashid doubled the score a minute later with a penalty corner goal.



It was Malaysia’s seventh consecutive gold in the SEA Games series since the Jakarta edition in 1997.



In the KL edition this year, Malaysia scored a total of 32 goals and conceding none in five matches.



They outplayed Indonesia and Myanmar with identical 11-0 scorelines before beating Singapore 5-0 and Thailand 3-0 in the round-robin matches.



“Playing in a final is never easy.



“The Thais were the underdogs but they gave us a good fight,” said Dharmaraj.



“I knew we had to get early goals to overcome the hardworking Thais. Instead, we had to wait until the fourth quarter to score.



“The goal lifted the pressure off us and we did well to score another to seal the match,” added Dharma­raj.



“We will take a short break before we begin preparing for our next assignment – the Asia Cup in Kaka­migahara, Japan (Oct 28-Nov 5).”



The Star of Malaysia