NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary. August 29 is celebrated as National Sports Day in an honour to ace player Dhyan Chand.





PM Modi also congratulated all sportspersons and sports enthusiasts in his tweet.



"On #NationalSportsDay, I congratulate all sportspersons and sports enthusiasts who pursue sports with great vigour and passion," tweeted PM Modi.



"I pay tributes to the exemplary Major Dhyan Chand, whose legendary sporting skills did wonders for Indian hockey," he said in another tweet.



PM said that India is blessed with immense sporting talent and to harness this potential, a web portal was launched by Sports Ministry.



"The #NationalSportsTalentSearchPortal gives essential direction and support to youngsters to pursue their sporting aspirations and shine," tweeted PM Modi.



Tributes have been pouring in for Major Dhyan Chand. Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, Hockey player Sreejesh P R, cricketer Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, and many other personalities extended their greetings to nation on the occasion of National Sports Day and also paid tribute to Major Dhyan Chand.



