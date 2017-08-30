



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Back in March, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced changes to its Committee and Panel structures that oversees the management and development of the sport to align with the Hockey Revolution strategy. USA Field Hockey is pleased to state that umpires Maggie Giddens and Suzi Sutton have been promoted to the FIH World Development Panel for Outdoor Hockey.





“We are so proud of Maggie and Suzi for achieving this next level of umpire recognition,” said Steve Horgan, USA Field Hockey’s Director of Umpiring. “All of our umpires are working very hard to advance in the international ranks. They are true students of the game and are continuing to educate themselves to 21st Century Hockey.”



The FIH Umpire Rating process consists of five tiers, including International, Promising Umpire List, Grade 1, World Development Panel and World Panel. With Giddens and Sutton’s promotions, they are one step closer to the top level of international umpiring. The only USA representative on the World Panel is Amy Baxter.



"It is very exciting and humbling to be named to the FIH World Development Panel," said Giddens. "I am really proud of my fellow USA umpires who have recently achieved upgrades. We are a tight group so it's awesome that we had four upgrades this year, Mary Driscoll to Promising List, Grant Hundley to Grade 1, Suzi Sutton and myself to World Development Panel. I feel lucky and thankful to have all the support that I do from my family. Umpiring is a challenging adventure, I feel very fortunate for opportunities and places it has taken me."



“I'm super grateful and honored to be upgraded to the World Development Panel and want to celebrate the rest of the USA Umpires for their upgrades,” said Sutton. “I personally have made many sacrifices to be able to serve the game at this level, and I am excited for the Hockey Revolution and Pro League! I am extremely lucky to have the support of family, friends, hockey 'framily', USA Field Hockey and Lafayette Fire Co. I am blessed that the opportunity to umpire this game allows me to remember to have faith that we all serve a purpose much greater than our gifts to the game!”



Also receiving promotion following recent FIH Hockey World League Semifinals events is Grant Hundley, who has been moved into Grade 1. He joins the upgrade ranks to be with fellow USA Umpires including Saleem Aaron, Stephanie Judefine and Gus Soteriades.



In April 2017, Mary Discroll was promoted to the Promising Umpire List. Also including in the ranks on the International Level is Ridge Bair, Maggie Befort, Benjamin Peters and Lance Sarabia.



For a complete list of FIH Official Upgrades and Placements, click here.



FIH Umpiring Committee Representation in the USA (as of August 2017):



Outdoor Hockey



World Panel – Amy Baxter (W)

World Development Panel – Maggie Giddens & Suzi Sutton (W)

Grade 1 – Saleem Aaron, Grant Hundley, Gus Soteriades (M) & Stephanie Judefine (W)

Promising Umpire List – Mary Discroll (W)

International – Ridge Bair, Benjamin Peters, Lance Sarabia (M) & Maggie Befort (W)



Indoor Hockey



Grade 1 – Gus Soteriades (M) & Stephanie Judefine (W)

International – Maggie Giddens (W)



FIH Tournament Directors/Technical Officers Representation in the USA (as of April 2017):



Category 3 – Lurah Hess & Rene Zelkin (W)

Explanation: TD FIH Invitational and CF Tournaments/TO for FIH/CF Tournaments



FIH Umpires Managers Representation in the USA (as of June 2017):



International – Steve Horgan (M Outdoor)

Potential for International – Dean Wenrich (M Indoor)



