Dar Academy Ends Holland Tour with Big 10-0 Win

Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2017 10:00 | Hits: 31
By Ijaz Chaudhry

Vught, Eindhoven: In their ninth and last match of the tour, Dar Hockey Academy faced their hosts MOP in Vught.



It was MOP's first men's team which is preparing for the Dutch League starting in a few days.

But the Pakistani youngsters held complete sway over their older and much experienced opponents from the word go.

Through excellent interplay and individual dribbling runs they repeatedly tore apart the MOP defence.

Numerous open play chances were created. In addition, six penalty corners and one penalty stroke were garnered.

The distribution of goals: Seven field goals, two penalty corners and one penalty stroke.

MOP had very few circle penetrations; one PC and only a couple of genuine open play attempts.

Five of the ten goals arrived in the last quarter, It is a testimony of academy's youngsters' physical fitness which was evident in almost all the tour matches.

SCORERS: Asif Hanif 3, Mohammad Usman 2, Usman Nazim 2, Mubashar, Tauseeq & Gulsher

Final Tour Record: 7 Wins & 2 Defeats

Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info  

