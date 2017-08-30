By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal,India)



Netherlands have won the gold medals in both the category of Euro Hockey Cup held in Amsterdam (August 2017). It is a rarity to win Title in both the genders of the championships. In regular International Hockey tournaments it has happened on 37 occasions since inception in 1908. In Olympics no nation has the distinction of winning both men's and women's event gold medal. Australia and Netherlands have unique record of having won FIH and Continental Championships as detailed below:

Year(s) Tournament Number of Times Country 1990 World Cup 1 Netherlands 1993, 1999 Champions Trophy 2 Australia 2000 Champions Trophy 1 Netherlands 2014 Hockey World League 1 Netherlands 1986,1994 Asian Games 2 South Korea 1993 Asia Cup 1 South Korea 2003 Asia Cup 1 India 1987,2017 European Nations Cup 2 Netherlands 2013 European Nations Cup 1 Germany 1991,1995,2003 Pan Am Games 3 Argentina 2004,2013,2017 Pan Am Cups 3 Argentina 2005,2009,2013 Africa Cup of Nations 3 South Africa 1995,1999,2007,2011,2015 African Championships 5 South Africa 1999,2003,2005,2013,2015 Oceania Cup 5 Australia 1998,2006,2010,2014 Commonwealth Games 4 Australia 2010 Champions Challenge I 1 New Zealand 2003 Afro-Asian Games 1 India

