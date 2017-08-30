Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Nations winning the double crown (by winning title in both Men's and Women's)

By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal,India)

Netherlands have won the gold medals in both the category of Euro Hockey Cup held in Amsterdam (August 2017). It is a rarity to win Title in both the genders of the championships. In regular International Hockey tournaments it has happened on 37 occasions since inception in 1908. In Olympics no nation has the distinction of winning both men's and women's event gold medal. Australia and Netherlands have unique record of having won FIH and Continental Championships as detailed below:

 

Year(s)

Tournament

Number of Times

Country

1990

World Cup

1

Netherlands

1993, 1999

Champions Trophy

2

Australia

2000

Champions Trophy

1

Netherlands

2014

Hockey World League

1

Netherlands

1986,1994

Asian Games

2

South Korea

1993

Asia Cup

1

South Korea

2003

Asia Cup

1

India

1987,2017

European Nations Cup

2

Netherlands

2013

European Nations Cup

1

Germany

1991,1995,2003

Pan  Am Games

3

Argentina

2004,2013,2017

Pan Am  Cups

3

Argentina

2005,2009,2013

Africa Cup of Nations

3

South Africa

1995,1999,2007,2011,2015

African Championships

5

South Africa

1999,2003,2005,2013,2015

Oceania Cup

5

Australia

1998,2006,2010,2014

Commonwealth Games

4

Australia

2010

Champions Challenge  I

1

New Zealand

2003

Afro-Asian  Games

1

India

