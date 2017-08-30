Nations winning the double crown (by winning title in both Men's and Women's)
Netherlands have won the gold medals in both the category of Euro Hockey Cup held in Amsterdam (August 2017). It is a rarity to win Title in both the genders of the championships. In regular International Hockey tournaments it has happened on 37 occasions since inception in 1908. In Olympics no nation has the distinction of winning both men's and women's event gold medal. Australia and Netherlands have unique record of having won FIH and Continental Championships as detailed below:
Year(s)
Tournament
Number of Times
Country
1990
World Cup
1
Netherlands
1993, 1999
Champions Trophy
2
Australia
2000
Champions Trophy
1
Netherlands
2014
Hockey World League
1
Netherlands
1986,1994
Asian Games
2
South Korea
1993
Asia Cup
1
South Korea
2003
Asia Cup
1
India
1987,2017
European Nations Cup
2
Netherlands
2013
European Nations Cup
1
Germany
1991,1995,2003
Pan Am Games
3
Argentina
2004,2013,2017
Pan Am Cups
3
Argentina
2005,2009,2013
Africa Cup of Nations
3
South Africa
1995,1999,2007,2011,2015
African Championships
5
South Africa
1999,2003,2005,2013,2015
Oceania Cup
5
Australia
1998,2006,2010,2014
Commonwealth Games
4
Australia
2010
Champions Challenge I
1
New Zealand
2003
Afro-Asian Games
1
India
