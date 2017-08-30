

England U21 v Portugal



England U21 men began their EuroHockey Junior Championships with an 8-0 win over Portugal.





Will Calnan netted five times while Duncan Scott, Jack Clee and Peter Scott were also in target in the comfortable win.



The side dominated from start to finish in their tournament opener, being held in Valencia, racing into a 3-0 lead at half-time with a brace from Calnan and a field Goal from Duncan Scott.



Calnan completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the second half before Peter Scott and Clee extended the lead after the break.



Two goals from penalty corners later in the game saw Calnan round off the win and take his tally to five.



The team next face the Netherlands on Wednesday before their final pool A game with hosts Spain on Thursday.



England Hockey Board Media release