England U21 women beat Ireland in Euros opener

Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2017 10:00 | Hits: 33
England u21 v Ireland

England U21 women started their EuroHockey Junior Championships campaign with a 3-0 win over Ireland.



Goals from captain Erica Sanders Holly Munro and Holly Hunt guided England to the victory and the top of Pool B.

Munro converted a penalty corner before Sanders repeated the trick and Hunt’s strike saw England take a 3-0 lead into the half-time break.

Head coach Colin Clarke said: “We are pleased with our opening performance after a long period of preparation. The girls were clinical and managed well in testing conditions.”

The team next face Germany today before taking on France in their final pool game on Thursday.

You can see the tournament schedule and watch selected games at eurohocekytv.org.

England Hockey Board Media release

