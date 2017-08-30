

As easy as it gets: The Malaysian hockey team celebrating after thrashing Myanmar 14-0 in the final at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



THE Malaysian men’s hockey team went on a goal spree to thrash hapless Myanmar 14-0 in the final for the gold medal.





This is world No. 85 Myanmar’s first-ever silver in men’s hockey.



With the win, Malaysia ended the hockey competition with three golds, including two from the men’s indoor hockey and women’s field hockey teams.



The women’s indoor hockey side could only get a bronze after finishing behind Indonesia (gold) and Thailand (silver).



In yesterday’s final, world No. 12 Malaysia opened account right from the first minute at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



Muhd Razie Rahim (first, seventh and 60th) and Shahril Saabah (sixth, 27th and 29th) scored a hattrick each.



Faizal Shaari (46th and 58th) and Aiman Nik Rosemi (47th and 58th) netted a brace each.



Meor Azuan Hasan (43rd), Fitri Shaari (47th), Azril Hassan (52nd) and Rashid Baharom (53rd) chipped in with one apiece.



National coach Stephen van Hui­zen is happy to see his team adding to Malaysia’s overall gold medal tally.



“The other South-East Asian teams are no match for us, although teams like Myanmar, Thailand and Singapore have improved by hiring foreign coaches and going for overseas stints,” said Stephen.



Malaysia’s next assignment is the Asia Cup in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from Oct 11-23.



The Star of Malaysia