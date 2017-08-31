Alexie Beovich







Former Australian hockey half-back Peter Kennedy sadly passed away on Monday 28 August 2017.





Peter debuted for Australia in 1948 against New Zealand and was a keen hockey player, even playing in the Western Desert during World War II.



Peter represented Western Australia and was a stalwart of the Old Aquinians club in Perth, with the Kennedy family seen as key figures at Aquinas College.



He is a Life Member and former President of the Old Aquinians, where he was the games’ record holder over 59 seasons.



He was instrumental in the birth of the Australia Hockey Masters Championships, initially in Perth.



Peter is survived by children Louise, Paul, Kobe, Bergin, Harrison and partner Jan.



On behalf of the entire hockey community, Hockey Australia offers our sincere condolences to the family of Peter Kennedy.



Hockey Australia media release