



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - USA Field Hockey is pleased to release updated National Club Rankings following the summer events. These rankings include the results from the 2017 Summer Bash Series and National Club Championship and will be used to seed all teams participating in the National Hockey Festival in Palm Beach County, Fla. from November 23-26, 2017.





“USA Field Hockey would like to commend all participating clubs on excellent performances at our National Events this summer," said Justin Miller, USA Field Hockey's Events and Club Services Manager. "From the high level competition featured at the National Club Championship in Lancaster, Pa. to a bit of fun in the sun at the Summer Bash Series in both Providence, R.I. and Virginia Beach, Va., we feel that each and every participating club is well deserving of the ranking points they accumulated over the last few months. We are excited to see all of our member clubs, coaches and athletes continue to strive to play their highest level of hockey possible.”



These rankings are used to structure pools at the National and Regional event levels as well as provide lottery selection spots at events, should they be available.



For more information on how rankings are calculated and used for pool assignments, visit our Rankings Policy page by clicking here.



The next update to club rankings will take place at the conclusion of Festival to assist the National Office in sorting groups for pool selection process for the 2018 Disney Field Hockey Showcase in Kissimmee, Fla. from January 19-21.



U-14 National Club Rankings

National Rank Club | State Total Points

1 Freedom HKY | MD 425.0

2 WC Eagles | PA 392.5

3 Stealth | KY 340.0

4 Saints Hockey | VA 325.0

5 Windy City | IL 307.5

6 New Heights FHC | NJ 300.00

7 Gateway FH | MO 297.5

8 Jersey Intensity FH | NJ 292.5

8 Spirit of USA | NJ 292.5

10 Pinnacle FH | MI 282.5



To view the full U-14 National Club Rankings, click here.



U-16 National Club Rankings

National Rank Club | State Total Points

1 WC Eagles | PA 527.5

2 Windy City | IL 462.5

3 IFHCK | KY 455.0

4 Freedom HKY | MD 452.5

5 Jersey Intensity FH | NJ 435.0

6 Lasting Legacy | NY 410.0

7 Gateway FH | MO 390.0

8 TCOYO | VA 377.5

9 New Heights FHC | NJ 375.0

10 Saints Hockey | VA 365.0



To view the full U-16 National Club Rankings, click here.



U-19 National Club Rankings

National Rank Club | State Total Points

1 Princeton FHC | NJ 505.0

2 Nook Hockey | PA 442.5

3 Freedom HKY | MD 427.5

4 WC Eagles | PA 415.0

5 FH Life | OH 395.0

6 Pinnacle FH | MI 387.5

7 Hudson Valley | NY 385.0

8 Rush | CA 377.5

9 New Heights FHC | NJ 352.5

10 TCOYO | VA 347.5



To view the full U-19 National Club Rankings, click here.



Click here to see the full updated club rankings.



USFHA media release