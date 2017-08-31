Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

England U21 women defeat Germany

Published on Thursday, 31 August 2017 10:00 | Hits: 14
England U21 women v Germany

England U21 women made it two wins in two at the EuroHockey Junior Championships in Valencia and booked their spot in the semi-finals.



Charlotte Daly’s strike after nine minutes was the difference as England defeated Germany 1-0 in their Pool B clash.

Head coach Colin Clarke said: “We are pleased with the three points, the girls showed great resilience and grit when under pressure.

“Our focus is now solely on the France game as they have caused both Germany and Ireland problems in their games.”

England face France tomorrow at 8am where a point will guarantee them top spot in Pool B.

England Hockey Board Media release

