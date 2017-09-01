Aidan Bitterman





Gini Bramley (28) battles for the ball with Simone Vagnoni (16) of Michigan State during the game at Penn State Field Hockey Complex on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016. Penn State defeated Michigan State 4-1. Photo: Tap Permyao



Penn State football isn’t the only top-10 Nittany Lion team getting set for its home opener this weekend.





The No. 7 ranked Penn State field hockey team is getting ready to host Temple on Friday night at 6 p.m. at the Field Hockey Complex. The Nittany Lions (2-0) will then take on No. 15 Wake Forest on Sunday at noon.



The Demon Deacons (1-1) will be the third ranked team the Nittany Lions will play in their first four games, with the Owls (0-2) being the lone, unranked opponent. The Nittany Lions are 34-7-2 all-time against them.



Penn State is by no means overlooking the Owls though.



“They have an aggressive style,” coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss said. “I think for us it’s making sure that we play a passing game and not get caught up in playing too much one-v-one. If we can stretch them out, I think that will be to our advantage.”



Last weekend, junior midfielder Gini Bramley led the Nittany Lions to wins over No. 10 Virginia and No. 23 Old Dominion. Bramley scored three goals in the two games en route to being named Big Ten Offensive player of the week and was also named the National Offensive player of the week by NFHCA.



“She always works magic with her stick skills,” Morett-Curtiss said. “She just plays so instinctively. She’s a good passer, she’s a good communicator, she’s a good goal scorer. She’s the bridge between our middies and our attack so we like that she can play both a forward and a middie role.”



She scored one goal in the 3-2 comeback victory over Monarchs (1-2) and scored twice in the 4-2 win over the Cavaliers (1-1). Both of those wins were on the road, making them that much more impressive.



Despite the impressive first weekend of the season, the Nittany Lions have things that they need to do better if they want to reach their goal.



“There are things that we need to improve upon,” Morett-Curtiss said. “A lot of it is really just getting our midfield play to be a little bit more organized on defense. We really try to focus on who we are.”



The Daily Collegian