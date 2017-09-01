By Indraneel Das





CHENNAI: Of Late, there has been intense speculation on Indian hockey team’s head coach Roelant Oltmans’ exit. Several theories have been doing the rounds because of below-par performances in 2017 so far but the head coach did smell triumphs early on.





Apparently, Hockey India’s (HI) High Performance Director David John, at times, was quite critical about the Dutchman’s results. This was exacerbated by his over-reliance on Sardar Singh, something the HI officials did not miss. The hockey federation even has begun a three-day performance assessment programme in Delhi. They have been speaking to players, coaches, officials and Olympians to see where India lagged and where it excelled. The exercise, however, will be keenly followed not because of players’ assessment but because Oltmans is going to be a person of interest in these discussions.



Getting rid of Oltmans so close to World Hockey League Final in Bhubaneswar and Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast next year may not be ideal. HI also needs to convince Sports Ministry who pays his salary. Without their consent, his exit may be difficult. If officials in the Sports Ministry are to be believed, the body will take everything into consideration before taking a final decision.



“They are reviewing his performance and they will submit the report to us,” said an official. “Only after that can we decide.” According to the ministry it has to be best decision for the country. “We have to factor in everything before coming to a conclusion. Whatever has appeared in the media is just speculation.” Hockey, after all, has not plunged into an existential crisis yet.



