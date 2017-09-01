Each week, USA Field Hockey highlights some of the top college games in Division I, II and III.





THURSDAY, AUGUST 31

DII: Converse vs Limestone | 4 p.m. ET

This Thursday, marks the start of many things for both Converse and Limestone field hockey programs. Both teams will be starting their 2017 campaigns for the NCAA Division II title and this is also the start of a new experience for Converse College. The Valkyries start off their inaugural season and will play their first contest ever against Limestone College. Limestone was selected to finish third in the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Preseason Poll. The Saints return Goalkeeper of the Year Tabria Cochran and Rookie of the Year Kate Remley.



FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1



B1G/ACC Cup

DI: No. 12 Boston College vs No. 14 Northwestern | 4 p.m. ET

In the opening game of the B1G/ACC Cup, Boston College will face off against Northwestern at Spooky Nook Sports, the Home of Hockey, in Lancaster, Pa. Boston College swept their opening weekend with a pair of victories. Last Friday, the Eagles defeated Quinnipiac 6-1, with four of their goals coming from freshmen and on Sunday they defeated No. 18 Albany in a double overtime thriller. The Eagles will look to use their depth when they take on No.14 Northwestern this Friday. Northwestern started off their 2017 campaign with a 1-0 win against Stanford last Saturday but returned to the pitch Sunday where they lost 7-0 to higher ranked Connecticut. Northwestern is looking for an upset against closely ranked Boston College to get their momentum back on track.



DI: No. 2 Duke vs No. 6 Maryland | 7 p.m. ET

The second match-up is between two top nationally ranked Division I field hockey teams who are coming off successful opening weekends. Last Friday, No. 2 Duke blanked William and Mary, 5-0. The Blue Devils' five goals were scored by four different players showing their diversity and depth. No. 6 Maryland netted two second half goals to beat St. Joseph’s, 2-1, in their season opener last Sunday. The Terps were led by the Player of the Game, Sabrina Rhodes, with her first career goal being the game winner.



DII: Mercy vs Belmont Abbey | 3 p.m. ET

Mercy and Belmont Abbey will begin their 2017 seasons on Friday, September 1 at Belmont Abbey College. Mercy field hockey will look to improve upon a school record seven wins in 2016 and qualifying for the post-season for the first time in program history. The Mavericks will focus on using their experience since they have 16 players returning from last year. Belmont Abbey has been picked in a tie for fourth place in the ECAC League Coaches’ Poll while last year they were an affiliate member of the ECAC League. The squad is excited for the opportunity to be full members of the ECAC and eligible for the league championship tournament.



Misericordia Tournament

DIII: No. 3 Salisbury vs King's (Pa.) | 5:30 p.m. ET

Salisbury field hockey will kick off the season ranked No. 3 in the NFHCA Division III Preseason Coaches Poll. In 2016, they finished with an 18-2 overall record and captured the programs 20th Capital Athletic Conference Championship and made it to the programs 14th NCAA Semifinal appearance before being knocked out of the tournament. King’s field hockey finished the 2016 season with a 13-7 overall record. King’s is excited to open up their 2017 campaign against tough national powerhouse Salisbury. The squad hopes that having a competitive schedule will help prepare them for post season.







DIII: No. 1 Messiah vs York | 7 p.m. ET

Defending National Champions and currently ranked No. 1, Messiah opens their 2017 season at home against York College of Pennsylvania. The Falcons will look to carry over the momentum from last season and look to a mix of returners and newcomers figures to keep them among the top teams in the NCAA once again. Under the new reigns of of head coach Katie Fost, York will look to improved on their 13-6 record last year. The Spartans are welcoming back the team's top four goal scorers, starting goalkeeper and four top defenders. This experience and leadership will be key when they take on Messiah.



SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2



DI: Appalachian State vs Lafayette | 2 p.m. ET

After narrowly missing the Patriot League tournament last season, Lafayette is looking to return to the postseason in 2017. The Leopards started off their hunt to make the postseason on the right foot with a 3-0 victory over Hofstra. The squad is led by its returning captains Cody Hunsicker and Rachel Bird. Appalachian State split opening weekend with one win and one loss. The Mountaineers defeated La Salle 3-1 on Friday and suffered an 8-0 setback to Georgetown. Appalachian State will be looking to get back on track with a pair of wins this weekend.







DII: No. 2 East Stroudsburg vs No. 9 Merrimack | 1 p.m. ET

East Stroudsburg was selected No. 2 in the 2017 NFHCA Preseason Coaches Poll after winning the NCAA DII tournament in 2015. East Stroudsburg went 15-5 overall last season before getting knocked out in the NCAA Division II Tournament First Round. The squad will be looking to redeem its 2016 loss by reclaiming the title this season. Merrimack ended the 2016 season strong, winning five of their final six-regular season games including three straight against ranked foes to reach the Northeast 10 Championship. Welcoming six new players this season, Merrimack will look to its experienced returners as well as its energetic newcomers.



DIII: No. 5 Babson vs No. 11 Skidmore | 2 p.m. ET

Babson was selected No. 5 in the NFHCA Preseason Coaches Poll and were also tabbed to repeat as regular season champs in New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference (NEWMAC). In 2016, the Beavers went 21-3 overall and 8-0 in league play becoming the first women’s program in school history to reach the NCAA Tournament Final Four. This record-breaking squad returns 15 players for the 2017 season. Skidmore was selected No. 11 in the Preseason Poll. The Thoroughbreds are the defending Liberty League Champions and NCAA Elite 8 participants as they are returning eight starters, solid depth and strong incoming prospects. Expect this game to be a close one!



SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3







DI: William and Mary vs Columbia | 11 a.m. ET

After losing its opening game to No. 2 Duke on Friday, William and Mary came out fighting on Sunday against Fairfield to capture a 3-1 victory. William and Mary learned from their loss to the higher ranked team and will look jump on the scoreboard early against their upcoming opponents. This will be the opening weekend for Columbia field hockey who went 8-9 overall last season. The Lions are hoping that their tough schedule this season will push the program to new heights.



DI: No. 3 Delaware vs No. 8 Princeton | 1:30 p.m. ET

The match-up between these two-top ranked Division I teams will be the game to watch in college field hockey this weekend. Delaware, the defending 2016 National Champions, split opening weekend with one win and one loss. The Blue Hens made their mark defeating Indiana 7-0 on Saturday but suffered a disappointing 3-1 loss to No. 9 Louisville the following day. Princeton will start their 2017 season against North Carolina on Friday and then take on the defending champions Sunday. The Tigers are led by four U.S. U-21 Women's National Team players and two U.S. Women's Development Squad athletes. Princeton has the most U.S. representatives in the country so expect this game to be evenly matched and jam packed with tons of action.



DII: Franklin Pierce vs Molloy | 1 p.m. ET

Franklin Pierce was selected No.12 in the Northeast-10 (NE10) Conference Coaches Preseason Poll after going 3-14 overall and finished last in the league a year ago. The squad returns 19 players from last season and they hope this experience will help them make their way back up the NE10 standings. Molloy, who was 2-12 overall in their inaugural season, didn’t have a winning season but they did finish 2016 with a win over Queens University. Molloy is excited to start their second season ever with the goal of improving last year’s record.



*DI Rankings are based off NCAA/NFHCA Division I Coaches Poll (Posted August 22, 2017)

** DII Rankings are based off Penn Monto/NFHCA Division II Preseason Coaches Poll

*** DIII Rankings are based off Penn Monto/NFHCA Division III Preseason Coaches Poll



USFHA media release