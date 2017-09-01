Some have played for senior India



A 28-member core group for the Indian junior women’s hockey team was announced on Thursday following selection trials earlier this month.





The trials were conducted by High Performance Director David John and junior India coach Baljeet Singh Saini during the previous camp in Bengaluru following which the initial group was further pruned to 28.



They were tested on speed, agility, skills and basic understanding of the game.



The players were shortlisted on the basis of their performance at the junior National championships earlier this year.



Conditioning camp



The core group probables will assemble at the SAI Centre, Bhopal, on September 3 for a 20-day conditioning camp ahead of their participation in the Australian Hockey League (AHL).



Interestingly, some of the names in the core group have already played for India at the senior level.



“The Australian Hockey League (AHL) saw participation from the junior men’s team last year.



“We will also be having a women’s India-A team in the AHL and it will be a great exposure for the youngsters.



The team will be a combination of newcomers and under-23 players with international exposure,” Saini said.



The probables:



Goalkeepers: Divya Thepe, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Kushboo



Defenders: Neelu Dadiya, Ashmita Barla, Priyanka, Suman Devi Thoudam, Salima Tete, Ritu, Manisha Chauhan.



Midfielders: Udita, Ishika Choudhary, Mahima Choudhary, Gagandeep Kaur, Nilanjali Rai, Mariana Kujur, Baljeet Kaur, Reet, Sadhna Senger.



Forwards: Preeti Dubey, Sangita Kumari, Jyoti, Navpreet Kaur, Mumtaz Khan, Karishma Singh, Deepika Soreng, Amrinder Kaur, Lalrindinki.



The Times of India