FOR any other sport, winning three gold medals out four at the SEA Games would have been considered a success.





Well, not for hockey



The Malaysian Hockey Confede­ration (MHC) promised to deliver all four golds – two each in men and women’s field and indoor hockey.



There was no doubt that the men and women would win the two field hockey golds. These two teams are simply way too good for their SEA opponents.



The same cannot be said of the indoor hockey teams.



This is the first time that the indoor game is being played in the SEA Games. The MHC, after a long delay, finally got around to forming an indoor national team early this year.



The women’s indoor hockey team are ranked second in Asia while their male counterparts finished fifth in the Asia Cup in Doha in March.



Although both teams are ranked higher than their SEA Games rivals, there was apprehension over their ability to deliver the gold.



They were right to be worried because only the men’s team won gold. The women settled for bronze, finishing behind Indonesia (gold) and Thailand (silver).



Women’s indoor hockey coach K. Gobinathan said that Indonesia and Thailand had improved greatly.



“They have put a lot into preparing their teams and had targeted the indoor hockey gold. I have no excuses as we tried our best. We lacked experience,” he said.



It is time for MHC to pay more attention to indoor hockey and start a permanent national indoor team.



The sport is likely to remain a part of the SEA Games programme given that the other teams are enthusiastic about it.



The Star of Malaysia