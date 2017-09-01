The last 3 years of QLD's AHL



Holly MacNeil







In the 2016 Australian Hockey League tournament, the Queensland Blades finished fifth. In their match fighting for fifth place against the Malaysian Tigers, they won 4 – 2. At half time, they were up 1 – 0 and finished with a strong second half pushing out another 3 goals. Daniel Beale was the Blades top goal scorer for this tournament with 6 goals.





In the 2015 tournament, the Blades finished in the gold medal match against WA winning, 2 – 1. Cale Cramer scored both goals in this final although Jamie Dwyer finished as the Blades top goal scorer for the tournament.



In 2014, Blades went down to finishing in fourth position although they competed in the bronze medal match against Victoria. They came a draw so they went into a shootout and Victoria came out on top winning 4 – 2. Four of the Blades players finished with 3 goals each for the tournament; Jake Whetton, Joe Reardon, Dylan Wotherspoon and Justin Douglas.



The Queensland Scorchers won the Australian Hockey League tournament in 2016. They versed Victoria in the gold medal match where they were seen to win 3 – 2. They were down 1 – 0 at half time but they fought back in the second half where they scored a consecutive 3 goals. Jodie Kenny scored 4 goals throughout the tournament making her the top goal scorer for the Scorchers.



In the 2015 AHL tournament, the Scorchers finished first again with another gold medal match against Victoria where they won, 2 – 1. Jodie Kenny also finished top goal scorer again for the Scorchers.



In 2014, they made it to another gold medal match against NSW Arrows. Unfortunately, they went down 2 – 3. Although, in this tournament Kenny pulled through and came out on top with the top goal scorer in the whole women’s tournament with an amazing 9 goals.



Hockey Australia media release