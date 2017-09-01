By Robert Muir







Coming to this year’s Oceania Cup is the newest form of Hockey, Hockey5s, which brings hockey into a new age of superfast and high scoring spectacles.





This electrifying modified form of the game has been trialled by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) since 2014 and is the official form of Hockey at the Youth Olympics.



The modified game brings two teams of five on to a regulation half field but is designed to be played on a number of different sized grounds and with or without boundary boards.



This allows for Hockey5s to be more accessible to communities worldwide. While not aiming to replace the traditional form of Hockey, it is instead aimed to compliment it while expanding the reach of hockey worldwide.



Key Rules:

• 55 metres by 41.7 metres pitch (rectangular half normal size).

• Three periods of 15 minutes

• Five players per side on the field

• No drawn games (extra time)

• No Scoring D, goals can be scored from anywhere

• One-on-one challenge instead of penalty corners.



The reduced team size allows for lots of space on the pitch and encourages the uses of individual skills to beat opposition players and create opportunities to score.



The ability to score from anywhere on the field means goals can come from the smallest of chances and goalkeepers have to stay alert at all times.



Australia has so far seen success in the format after sending a men’s team to the Youth Olympics in 2014 who went on to win gold at the event.

To see Hockey5s in action watch the highlights of Australia’s gold medal match against Canada here.

The schedule for the Oceania InterContinental Hockey5s can be found here and sees Australia Country play Fiji, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Samoa in both the men’s and women’s divisions.

Come watch this exciting new form of hockey at this year’s Oceania Cup in Sydney. Tickets on Sale Now!



Hockey Australia media release