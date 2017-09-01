



England Hockey are reporting incredible demand following the launch of the ticket ballot for the Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018.

All England pool games, the Quarter-Final, Semi-Final and Final are going to sell out in this ballot. So if you want to see hosts England or the big knockout games involving your team, the only way to get tickets is to enter the ballot before 18:00 (BST) on Wednesday 6 September.

In total, more than 75,000 tickets have been applied for in only a few days, on top of the 21,000 purchased by English hockey clubs earlier in the year.

If you enter the ballot now, you still have an equal chance of success.

Kids tickets start from just £1 so the World Cup is open to everybody.

Click here to enter the ballot.

This massive event will be held at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and will see the very best women's international hockey teams go head to head on what is one of the biggest events in the sport.



With England, Netherlands, Argentina, USA, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, China, Korea, Japan, Italy, Spain and South Africa already confirmed - fans from across the world can enter the Public Ballot now!



How can I secure my tickets?

Due to the incredibly high demand for tickets, we are running a ballot system to ensure everyone gets a fair chance to get the tickets they would like. This ballot is now live and will close at 6pm (BST) on Wednesday 6 September.



You simply need to register, select which sessions and tickets you’d like and give payment details. You will not be charged at this point. The ballot will then be drawn after the 6 September and if successful you will be notified and charged for your tickets by the end of September. Please note, once you have entered the ballot you can log back in and amend your order up until 18:00 on 6 September.



What has happened so far?

A Hockey Family priority ticket sale was launched in April 2017 where an unprecedented 21,000 tickets were sold in the two weeks the window was open. This demonstrates the huge demand there is for tickets, so make sure you enter the ballot now!



How can I ensure I see my team play when applying for tickets in the ballot?

Whilst we don’t know the full schedule as some teams still need to qualify, we have plotted when hosts England will play each game so home fans can ensure they select these tickets in the ballot. You can have a look at the schedule here.



Remember – the England sessions are going to sell out, so consider applying for another match as well to give yourself the best opportunity to be at this once in a lifetime event.



I’ve never been to an international hockey event before, will this be a good day out?

In short, yes! Hockey is a brilliant sport to watch live and this tournament will showcase just how fast-paced, action packed and highly skilled the game is. You’ll be able to see English members of the Great Britain Olympic squad battling for medals to go alongside their Olympic gold. Amongst others, they will come up against defending World champions Netherlands and reigning Hockey Champions Trophy and Hockey World League champions Argentina. In addition to all the action on the field, we are planning the biggest fan zone we’ve ever staged for a hockey event ensuring there will be something for all the family to enjoy.



Which teams will be playing?

As well as England, the Netherlands, Argentina, USA, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, China, Korea, Japan, Italy, Spain and South Africa have all qualified so far. With the top nine teams in the World all qualified, all teams will need all the support they can get - so make sure you are ready to cheer them on!



Should I wait until general sale to buy England tickets?

In a word, no! General sale will be at a later date to be announced, but if you want the best chance of England tickets then you should enter the ballot! All England Pool tickets will sell out in the Public Ballot so if you want to watch England on home soil then make sure you apply in the Ballot.



Click here to enter the ballot!



