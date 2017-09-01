Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
Late Sanders strike sees England U21 women to victory

Published on Friday, 01 September 2017 10:00 | Hits: 36
England u21 v Ireland

A last gasp strike from Erica Sanders fired England to a 3-2 win over France in their final pool game.



The win secured top spot for England who will now face either Spain or Belgium in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Head coach Colin Clarke said: "We are delighted with the playing group to come through with a win against France and secure top spot in a challenging group.

"We will now come together as a player and management group and refocus for the semi-finals on Saturday."

Delfina Gaspari gave France the lead on 17 minutes but straight from the restart England levelled through Holly Munro.

Charlotte Childs then put England ahead after the break however Victorine Vankemmel’s strike looked to have earned France a point.

However in the final minute Sanders grabbed the winner. Her initial effort from a penalty corner was rebounded back to her which she hammered into the corner.

England Hockey Board Media release

