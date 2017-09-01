Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

England U21 men draw with the Netherlands

England U21 v Portugal

England U21 men drew their second group game at the EuroHockey Junior Championships with the Netherlands.



The Netherlands raced into the lead through Teun Beins’ penalty corner before strikes from Will Calnan and Duncan Scott had put England into the lead.

However after 45 minutes Noud Schoenaker’s field goal levelled the scores and the sides had to settle for a point each.

England next face Spain in their final pool A match with qualification to the semi-finals still in the balance.

England Hockey Board Media release

