



There are few names in South African Hockey as unanimously respected as the name of Connie Oh Fond. The marks of her presence will be a consistent reminder for all in SA hockey and in particular the Eastern Province Hockey community.





Aunty Connie as she was fondly and affectionately known was the founding member of one of the oldest women’s hockey club in South Africa. A few years ago St Peters Hockey Club celebrated her 70th Anniversary!



Aunty Connie’s hockey involvement started as a player and progressed to include various official positions ranging from EP team manageress, official senior delegate to SAWHB meetings and EPWHU President, a role she fulfilled for nearly 30 years. She also served as President of the SA Women's hockey board for a short period.



Nelson Mandela said that “Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers.” There was no finer credit to this quote than Aunty Connie who was an inspiration to EP and SA hockey during the struggle years!



She was the worst critic and the most ardent supporter of hockey and all those involved with the code at provincial as well as SA level in her pursuance for the best - whether player, administrator or supporter of the code.



Wendell Domingo, member of the SA Hockey Executive committee



“You have heard that Aunty Connie had a strong character and had a low tolerance for the wrongs in life and more especially hockey. She was a no-nonsense woman and would fight for what she believed was right and at times using a few superlatives. Her hearty laugh will echo and be remembered at the hockey field for many years to come. Our prayers and sincere condolences are conveyed to the family and the St Peters Club. May her contribution not be in vain and may her dearly departed soul Rest in Peace.”



On behalf of SA Hockey we would like to say thank you for the service to our sport Aunty Connie, may you rest in peace. Your work here is done, your legacy will continue!



SA Hockey Association media release