

Anwar Ahmed Khan (September 24, 1933 — May 2, 2014)



When it comes to the Olympics, hockey players are the athletes behind our Olympic glory. Anwar Ahmed Khan is widely regarded as Pakistan hockey’s finest and greatest centre-half. He was an outstanding all-round player who didn’t let the opposition dominate at any time. The midfield marshal, who played for Pakistan from 1956-66, made vital contributions to the country’s early major successes. Tall and rangy, Anwar was a complete centre-half. He was an imperious pivot, never seemed to be in a hurry, utilised his immense reach to anticipate well and was a good stopper as well. Anwar was very much a part of the team that won the gold at the Rome Olympics 1960 as well the silver-winning team at the 1956 Melbourne and 1964 Tokyo Olympics. He was also a proud member of the Pakistan squad which clinched two Asian Games golds - 1958 and 1962 - during his glittering career.





After retiring from international game, the hockey wizard repaid the debt and served the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) in different capacities including manager senior and junior teams and member selection committee. Adding to the list of his Olympic accolades, Anwar was also responsible for the team that won silver at 1975 World Cup, gold in 1974 Tehran Asian Games, and silver at the 1986 Seoul Asian Games. He served as assistant manager and member selection committee for the Pakistan Hockey Federation to the junior team who won bronze medal at the 1982 Junior World Cup at Kuala Lumpur. He had a long innings in Pakistan Customs and retired as Assistant Collector in 1993 after serving it for 38 years.



Anwar’s distribution to forwards was excellent. He often employed deceptive passes. He had the unique ability to draw the opposing defence to one side and slip the ball in the other direction. He used to move with his forwards during attacks and he himself scored goals in international games. Blessed with indefatigable stamina, Anwar was always quick to fall back to assist the defence where his excellent checking helped foil many an opponent’s attacks. At times, he seemed to appear from nowhere to salvage the situation when others had been beaten. According to Munir Dar, himself one of the greats of his era, Anwar’s anticipation was splendid and his stick work was brilliant. “His stoppage was accurate and his distribution could not be intercepted. He used to move all the time with his forwards and whenever the inners were blocked he used to open the game through the wingers.”



The legendary player arrived in this world on September 24, 1933. He was born in Bhopal, now the capital of the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. Hockey was the most popular sport in Bhopal with boys playing the sport not only in grounds but also on roads. The elite also took great interest in the game. Princess Abida Sultan, the ruler of the princely state, herself played the sport and patronised a club Noorus Saba for small children. She developed a wonderful hockey ground near her palace, and young Anwar played there for her club. The ideal hockey environment brought his natural talent to the fore very soon. He excelled at the school. In 1949, at the young age of 16, Anwar was selected by Bhopal Wanderers, easily the best outfit of the city, who used to compete in All India tournaments. They played against strong provincial as well as departmental teams. In 1950, like so many young Indian Muslims of the time, Anwar migrated to Pakistan. Luckily, the cream of the Bhopal hockey had already been playing for the Ali Autos team in Karachi. He fitted well in the star-studded team; and there was no looking back.



In 1952, Anwar appeared in his maiden national championships for Sindh. Railways, one of Pakistan’s premier departmental sides of the time, got impressed by the youngster’s talent and offered Anwar to join their hockey team. In his first nationals for Railways in 1954, Anwar caught the attention of the selectors and was called for the national camp for a home series against West Germany straight away. But an injury delayed his international debut, which was to arrive in Pakistan’s first-ever hockey glory. Meanwhile, Anwar switched to Customs; he would play for them the rest of his domestic career. He wore the national colours for the first time at the 1956 Olympics.



He never lost his temper whenever any of his colleagues committed any mistake. He was rated as a great team man and penetrated packed defences with the help of his supporting half-backs. He was a treat to watch all along. He has often been described as the pillar on which the Pakistan hockey rested when they were in the process of transforming into a world beating unit. Many experts have rated him as the most valuable player that Pakistan had in 1950s and 1960s. Anwar also had the honour to captain the national side on quite a few occasions, including the Hamburg International Festival in 1966, his last international outing.



He was married to a doctor. All his offspring are also in the medical profession. The government of Pakistan honoured the national hero with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 1966. A hockey ground in Karachi is also named after the great player. Anwar’s name will remain enshrined in Pakistan’s sporting folklore for his tremendous role in Pakistan’s initial glories at the Olympics. Upon quitting the game, Anwar made history of sorts by bringing out his autobiography ‘Anwar’ in 1990. It was the first autobiography by a Pakistan hockey player. He later produced another book titled ‘Hikayat-e-Hockey’ which was published in 2002. Anwar breathed his last on May 2, 2014 in Karachi.



The Daily Times