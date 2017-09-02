

Kate Richardson-Walsh



England and Great Britain Hockey would like to congratulate Kate Richardson-Walsh for her induction into the EuroHockey Hall of Fame.





Richardson-Walsh was inducted at a special ceremony during the final of the EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam, and received a wonderful reception from a fervent Dutch crowd, who showed great respect for her achievements in the game, both on and off the pitch.



With 375 caps for England and Great Britain, Richardson-Walsh is the most-capped female hockey player in the nation's history, and led GB's women to an historic gold medal in the Rio Olympic games. With 19 medals in her career, 49 goals and 13 years as captain, her status in the game speaks for itself. Following gold in Rio, she was selected to carry the flag for Team GB in the Games' closing ceremony.



In the last 12 months, Kate also became the first hockey player ever to be nominated for BBC Sports Personality of the Year, as well as being named an England Hockey Member of Honour, the highest honour bestowed by the national governing body.



Now an OBE for services to hockey, she has also used her gold medal and her profile for the continued growth of the sport, attending countless events to help grow participation in, and visibility of her beloved sport. She played club hockey in Holland for Bloemendaal, taking up coaching duties in their academy, and along with her wife Helen, was part of the inaugural Rainbow Laces summit with Stonewall. Both are also doing punditry work for television.



Kate's nomination is further recognition of her and her teammates' achievements in recent years, and thanks to her and the entire squad, the future of hockey remains very bright indeed.



England Hockey Board Media release