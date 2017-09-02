



CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Tara Vittese tallied three goals and three assists to lead No. 10 Virginia past the Columbia field hockey team, 9-0, in the Lions’ season opener Friday.





Strong, quick work in transition helped Virginia’s attack in the first half and when they moved into the scoring area, they were able to force corners and deep fouls to apply pressure.



However, it was the Lions who had the first scoring opportunity of the game six minutes in. Katherine Cavanaugh received a stretch pass and was left wide open streaking down the left side. She dribbled all the way to the goal mouth where she was met by a defender, who positioned herself well to prevent Cavanaugh from getting a strong shot off.



The Cavaliers opened the scoring in the 14th minute when a penalty stroke was awarded, which Vittese knocked home.



Goalkeeper Katie Demspey, who earned her first career start, made two big saves off a corner in the 17th minute but Columbia could not regain possession. On a quick restart after a foul, Vittese fed Mikayla Gallen, who went five-hole to extend the margin to 2-0. In the 25th minute, Greta Ell picked up a loose ball and snuck one across the back line to extend the margin to three.



Vittese continued her dominant first half with some nifty stick work to weave into position, allowing her to shovel a feed to Izzy McDonough, who chipped one into the back of the net in the 31st minute.



Maeve Doherty (defensive save) and Dempsey turned away the first three Cavalier shots of the second frame, but Virginia kept on pushing and Vittese notched her second tally of the game in the 47th minute. Nikki Freeman scored in the 52nd minute, Vittese picked up her hat trick in the 55th and Erin Shanahan scored twice (54th and 63rd minutes) to complete the scoring.



Dempsey made seven saves on the day. Lauren Crane had a team-high two shots.



The Lions will wrap up their Virginia swing Sunday, September 3 when they take on William & Mary at 11 a.m.



Columbia Athletics