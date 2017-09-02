By Pat Ralph



During the opening week of the 2017 college field hockey season, there were a ton of top 25 matchups that certainly did not disappoint. Opening weekend action got the new season off to a great start, so it will be tough to follow that up over Labor Day weekend. Fortunately, these 10 matchups should get field hockey fans pumped over the holiday weekend.





Friday, September 1st



No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 8 Princeton: The No. 1 team in the country did not start its 2017 season off on good footing last week, as the Tar Heels lost a close 3-2 game to No. 11 Michigan in Iowa City. North Carolina bounced back the next day with a 3-0 shutout against No. 17 Iowa, but the Tar Heels will face their third-straight ranked opponent this Friday when they take on the Princeton Tigers. Ranked No. 8 in the country, Princeton will be playing its season opener when it takes on UNC. The Tigers, who became the first Ivy League school to win a national title in 2012, will be looking to make their 10th straight NCAA Tournament appearance. The Tigers lost in the Final Four last year, their seventh semifinal appearance in school history.



No. 2 Duke vs. No. 6 Maryland: Two former ACC rivals both ranked in the top 10 will get together this weekend when the Blue Devils and Terps square off in Lancaster, Pa. as part of the Big Ten-ACC Cup. Duke started their season off with a 5-0 win over William & Mary last weekend, while Maryland captured a 2-1 win over St. Joseph’s. This will be one of two games for both Duke and Maryland in the Big Ten-ACC Cup this weekend. On Sunday, Duke will face No. 14 Northwestern while Maryland will take on No. 12 Boston College.



No. 12 Boston College vs. No. 14 Northwestern: The other two teams participating in the Big Ten-ACC Cup will be the Eagles and the Wildcats this weekend. Northwestern started off the season with a 1-0 win over No. 13 Stanford, but followed that up with a 7-0 loss to No. 4 UConn last weekend. For the Eagles, Boston College rolled past Quinnipiac 6-1 before defeating No. 18 Albany 2-1 in overtime last weekend. The two teams will get a crack at either the Blue Devils or Terps on Sunday.



No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 25 Liberty: As was mentioned previously, last weekend went well for the Wolverines after their upset of No. 1 UNC and victory over No. 15 Wake Forest by a score of 5-4. The Wolverines’ home opener comes on Friday against the Liberty Flames, who started their season off with a 3-1 loss to No. 19 James Madison last weekend. It will be a good tuneup for Michigan before No. 4 UConn arrives to Ann Arbor on Sunday.



No. 13 Stanford vs. No. 17 Iowa: Two teams that are off to a slow start in 2017 are both Stanford and Iowa, who will clash this Friday in a battle of 0-2 teams. The Cardinal have yet to score this year, having lost 2-0 and 1-0 to No. 4 UConn and No. 14 Northwestern. Stanford will be looking to get its first goal and win during its three-game homestand this weekend, which starts with the Hawkeyes. Iowa was dropped by a pair of ACC schools from North Carolina last weekend; first by No. 1 UNC, then by No. 15 Wake Forest. Friday’s game is the first of a three-game California road trip for Iowa, which will also take on Cal and UC-Davis this week.



Sunday, September 3rd



No. 7 Penn State vs. No. 15 Wake Forest: The Nittany Lions grabbed a pair of road wins against top 25 teams last weekend to kick off their season. First, Penn State defeated No. 23 Old Dominion 3-2, followed by a 4-2 win over No. 10 Virginia. Before the Demon Deacons come to town, Penn State’s home opener will take place on Friday against Temple. Wake Forest opened the season last weekend against two Big Ten foes in No. 17 Iowa and No. 11 Michigan. The Demon Deacons defeated Iowa 3-2 before losing 5-4 to the Wolverines. Before playing Penn State, Wake Forest will face Indiana on Friday.



No. 3 Delaware vs. No. 8 Princeton: Princeton’s second top 10 matchup this weekend comes against another team that participated in last year’s Final Four. In fact, it’s the team that took home the national title: Delaware. The Blue Hens opened up with a 7-0 win over Indiana before losing to No. 9 Louisville on the road 3-1. Delaware’s home opener will take place on Friday when it welcomes in another Ivy League team: Dartmouth.



No. 22 UMass vs. No. 13 Stanford: The second game of Stanford’s homestand comes against No. 22 UMass, which won its first two games of the season last weekend. UMass first took down Holy Cross by a score of 8-3 in its home opener, and it followed that win up with a 2-1 triumph over Vermont. Before facing the Cardinal, UMass will travel to Berkeley and face Cal.



No. 4 UConn vs. No. 11 Michigan: After hosting Liberty, Michigan will have its first real home test of the season when No. 4 UConn travels to Ann Arbor. Standing at 2-0 after one weekend of play, the Huskies have yet to give up a goal this season. UConn first shutout No. 13 Stanford 2-0 and followed that up with a 7-0 dropkick against No. 14 Northwestern. Michigan will be looking to score the first goal and victory against UConn this season, rather than be the second Big Ten team to fall to the Huskies so far this year.



Monday, September 4th



No. 13 Stanford vs. No. 20 Harvard: The third and final game on Stanford’s homestand will feature the Crimson of Harvard, who will be facing No. 25 Pacific and UC-Davis before playing against the Cardinal. Harvard’s west coast swing will be its first three games of the season. Last year, the Crimson made its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2004. Having made it to the NCAA Tournament five times in school history, Harvard is still looking for its first Final Four trip.



