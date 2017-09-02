



Big guns AH&BC Amsterdam, SV Kampong, HC Rotterdam and Oranje-Rood will contest for the ABN AMRO Cup this weekend as they won through their respective groups in midweek.





Rotterdam will play host to the finals weekend on September 2 and 3 with the competition now celebrating its 10th season as the peak of the Hoofdklasse preseason.



The league phase of the competition took place on Thursday evening at LOHC (Leiden), Huizer HC (Houses), HOCO (Oisterwijk) and HBR (Berkel and Rodenrijs).



In Leiden, Amsterdam won twice in shoot-outs, winning against Pinoké (6-5) and Bloemendaal (1-0) in their first two games. On Saturday, Amsterdam will take on reigning Hoofdklasse champions Kampong who won against SCHC and Almere on Thursday.



The second semi-final will be between Rotterdam and Oranje-Rood. The Rotterdammers are the title defender of the ABN AMRO Cup and they made it through a 2-1 win over HGC and a shoot-out success against HDM. In their own stadium, they are going for their fifth victory in ten years. Oranje-Rood were another side to win via the shoot-out option, beating Tilburg and Den Bosch via that method.



Rotterdam will also host the fifth to eighth place playoffs on pitch two and the ninth to 12th place playoffs on pitch three with games in each playoff set at 1pm and 3pm.



Euro Hockey League media release