England U21 men narrowly miss out on semi-finals

Published on Saturday, 02 September 2017 10:00 | Hits: 30
England U21 v Spain

England U21 men narrowly missed out on the EuroHockey Junior Championships despite remaining unbeaten in their pool.



A 2-2 draw with Spain in their final match meant they finished in third place behind the Netherlands and Spain despite all having 5 points each, England's goal difference was two worse.

Marc Escude put Spain ahead after 8 minutes before Will Calnan equalised with his 7th goal of the tournament, but Xavier Gispert restored Spain's lead before the break.

However Tom Sorsby drew England level again but neither side was able to grab a winner and England were eliminated in harsh circumstances.

There were many positives to take for the squad though as they defeated Portugal 8-0 in their opener and put in fine performances in 2-2 draws with both the Netherlands and hosts Spain.

England Hockey Board Media release

