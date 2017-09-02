

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Henri Raes’ double under-pinned Belgium’s 3-1 win as they swept into the semi-final of the Under-21 EuroHockey Junior Championships in Valencia.





“It was our big purpose today to get through to the semi-finals, win the game and go on with a nice feeling and that’s what we did!” Raes said of the win.



They had opened with a 5-1 win over Austria before losing to a last minute goal from UHC Hamburg’s Hannes Muller against Germany 2-1. It meant the winner of their tie with Ireland would put them through to the semis.



The KHC Dragons man smashed in a brilliant reverse-stick shot into the top corner to break the deadlock in the first 10 minutes. Ireland had a couple of good chances with Charles Masset saving from both Matthew Crookshanks and Three Rock Rovers Luke Madeley before Belgium moved further ahead from a penalty stroke, Alexis Lemaire scoring.



Raes then made the game safe in the 44th minute when his intended cross found a defensive stick which turned the ball passed the impressive Jamie Carr.



“A last minute goal [against Germany] is never nice but we did a nice debrief, scanned the Ireland team really well and did a nice job. It’s all good teams in the opposite pool so we will just go for it and play our best game on Saturday.”



Geoff Cole got one back within a minute from a corner deflection and while Ireland had good phases in the last quarter, Belgium were comfortable in front, especially when Madeley and John Mullins were shown yellow cards.



They will meet Spain in the semi-finals after they clung on to a precious draw to eliminate England on goal difference after the top three in Pool A all ended on five points with one win and two draws.



The only separator proved their respective results against Portugal, Spain’s dozen the divider to put them top of the group with the Netherlands second and England ousted in third.



The final group tie was an absolute thriller. Marc Escude opened the scoring in brilliant fashion, picking up a raking pass from left back, out-muscling his man before pumping a shot into the bottom left corner.



Will Calnan equalised with a drag-flick, his seventh goal of the campaign, to get England level by the end of the first quarter. Club Egara’s Xavi Gispert returned the lead to Spain by half-time, though, when a lengthy ball from the back again made it into the forward line where he unleashed a low backhand that made it all the way in.



As time wore on, England became more and more of a force. Tom Sorsby hit the post from a corner deflection before he equalised the game at 2-2 with a smart finish at the near post.



From there, they piled on the pressure but could not break through the Spanish rearguard action. Assistant coach Arseni Sane praised his side for digging deep to grit out the win in the end.



“The level is very equal and it was a really tough game,” he said. “We played really well for the first three quarters but the last one, we sat too far back and suffered a lot of pressure but we are happy to get the draw and a place into the semi-finals.



“England pushed a lot and were really aggressive in our circle so we had to defend corners, second balls and a lot of shots but it’s a positive thing that we defended so well and got the reward.”



The Netherlands advanced thanks to a 10-0 win over Portugal with Amsterdam’s Boris Burkhardt netting seven times. The Dutch will play Germany in the semi-finals with Spain facing Belgium on Saturday morning.



** All semi-final games in Valencia will be broadcast live on www.eurohockeytv.org



Euro Hockey League media release