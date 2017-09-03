Manufacturers awaiting Govt money



After the fanfare of the Minister of Sports Darryl Smith’s promise, since March, to deliver a brand new $1.3 million turf for local hockey, the turf’s delivery has been stalled for more about six weeks at a port in Germany as manufacturer Polytan is awaiting payment.





According to Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB) president Douglas Camacho, the turf has been ready to ship since mid-July but First Citizens Bank needs to provide a letter of comfort to the German company, a manufacturer and installer of synthetic sport surfaces.



That process is being delayed because FCB, citing their fiduciary responsibility, wants the Government to deposit the money to cover the letter of comfort (LC) to Polytan.



“The only issue with the turf is it needs to get an LC. We have been in constant contact and with all that happened in SPORTT (Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago), with some eight persons sent on administrative leave last month. That did slow down the process a bit,” Camacho said, adding that of course, the manufacturers Polytan are upset by this current situation.



Trinidad & Tobago Express