Zanzeer Singh





Participants during the hockey trials at Nadovu grounds in Lautoka yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH



THE Fiji Hockey Federation held its final trials for the national under-18, U21 and senior squad for the upcoming international commitments.





The Fiji U21 and senior squads will participate in the Fiji Open Championship in December which will attract teams from Asia, Australia and New Zealand.



The Fiji U18 team will participate in the Oceania Men's and Women's Continental Qualification in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea in May next year to book a spot at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in Argentina from October 6-18.



Lautoka Hockey Association president Marcel Hicks said they received overwhelming response during the trials.



Hicks said a 22-member training squad would be named in each division.



"The players went through the normal trial drills like the yard sticks, beep test and 40-metre dash," he said.



"This is preparation for the national under-18, national U21 and senior teams. The response was good.



"We had players from Nadi, Lautoka and Ba. The secondary schools students dominated the U18 trials. A 22-member squad will be named in each category.



"The squad will be reduced gradually before the final squad is selected for the international competitions," he said.



