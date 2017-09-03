They sack when they want to: Roelant Oltmans



Manuja Veerappa



BENGALURU: When Roelant Oltmans returned to India after a short break following the team's European tour last month, he wouldn't have expected to be packing his bags for good so soon.





On Saturday, after the morning practice session, at SAI, South Centre here, the team was given the evening off. As the Dutchman went about his routine of planning next week's sessions he received his marching orders from Hockey India after their calls to him had gone unanswered.



Speaking to TOI, Oltmans, who had been flooded with calls all evening, said, "What can I say? I saw this coming because when I took up the job I came prepared for this day. I'm not the first and I won't be the last coach to be sacked. I was busy and couldn't take calls (from Hockey India officials) in the afternoon, so they sent me an email which said, they have decided that we have to go in our own directions and they don't want to continue with this relationship with immediate effect.



"People, I think, were not happy with me. In fact, the team for the European tour was picked without me being informed. I don't believe this is the best moment with so many important events lined-up. But they sack when they want to. It takes time to produce results and to expect overnight success is not right."



The 63-year-old whose highlight as the coach in a global event was India's silver at the Champions Trophy last year, said he enjoyed his Indian stint. "I really enjoyed my four-and-half-years with Indian hockey. As a team we made good progress and achieved a lot.



The Times of India