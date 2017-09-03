“I was always prepared to be sacked,” said Roelant Oltmans after Hockey India gave him the marching orders. India has been a difficult place to work for foreign hockey coaches; in the past, renowned coaches like Ric Charlesworth, Jose Brasa, Michael Nobbs, Terry Walsh and Paul van Ass have been shown the door before the completion of their tenures.





“We all (foreigners) know India is not the easiest of countries to work, especially in the sporting sector, because of a host of issues. But I was always prepared. When I took up the offer, I knew someday I will be sacked but I was ready for that,” said Oltmans.



The Dutchman, who came to India in 2013 as High Performance Director, however, said he had no regrets and hoped that he had prepared a good roadmap for the team. “I have no regrets because I know I have left a certain legacy for Indian hockey in the last four-and-a-half years. The team has made significant progress, and I hope the process I’ve put in place continues in the future,” Oltmans said.



Oltmans said he emphasised on the need to set long-term goals for Indian hockey to revive its past glory. “My plan from day one was to set long-term goals to put the house in order and achieve a level of consistency. I’ve always said that India need six years to be in the top-3,” he said. “But people want overnight results in India. It takes time to build a process after a slump. In India it’s all about winning a tournament, everyone thinks from the point of view of a fan. It takes time.”



The Dutchman said he had set a system for the Indian men’s team to prosper in the future. “We have prepared the team for the future. I am 100 per cent confident we will win the Asia Cup and I absolutely feel we can finish on the podium in the HWL Finals, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, provided we have the system in place,” he said. “But you never know (now) because a new coach will have his own style of play. But I feel the team is heading in the right direction.”



The Tribune