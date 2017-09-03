

Roelant Oltmans was sacked as coach of the Indian men's hockey team on Saturday. Photograph: (Zee News Network)



Hockey India announced Saturday that the coach of the Indian men's hockey team, the Dutchman Roelant Oltmans, had been sacked.





A statement from Hockey India said "results are what matter and the performance of the team has not been consistent or up to the desired levels".



The statement hinted at further shake-ups in the team, saying "the Director High Performance and Hockey India Selection Committee will be required to perform a detailed assessment of all the senior core probables, with those that have reached their peak performance to make way for younger talent."



It added that "the ray of hope shown via noteworthy performance of a much younger team at the recently concluded Europe Tour proves that it is time to recalibrate."



The statement was headlined "Hockey India takes hard decisions to fulfil long-term vision of success on the international stage".



And the strap below it said "Chief Coach Roelant Oltmans to be replaced".



The statement added that current high-performance director David John would take over as interim coach until "a suitable replacement is found".



The full text of the statement can be read below:



Hockey India takes hard decisions to fulfil long-term vision of success on the international stage



Chief Coach Roelant Oltmans to be replaced



Saturday, September 2, 2017: A critical agenda to assess and take steps towards the way forward and long term success for Indian hockey concluded today at the three-day meeting of the Hockey India High Performance and Development Committee.



The power packed meeting was attended by over twenty-four members over the three days including Harbinder Singh, B.P Govinda, V. Baskaran, Thoiba Singh, Dr. A.B. Subbaiah, Dr. R.P Singh, Joydeep Kaur, Sardar Singh, P.R Sreejesh, Manpreet Singh, Roelant Oltmans, Jugraj Singh, Arjun Halappa, Hans Streeder, Scott Conway, David John, Elena Norman, Mariamma Koshy, Md. Mushtaque Ahmad Rajinder Singh, Tapan Das, Bhola Nath Singh, Firoz Ansari and Gyanendro Ningombam. Inputs were incorporated from all Committee members to emerge with focus areas and the way forward for the Indian Men’s Team.



The outcome of the meeting was basis the objective to not only assess the recent performance of the Men’s national team at the World League Semi Final tournament as well as the European Tour but to also take concrete steps towards a winning performance in critical upcoming tournaments including the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and the World Cup coming up in 2018 and the 2020 Olympic Games.



Key decisions taken included Chief Coach Roelant Oltmans to step down. While Roelant Oltmans role as Chief Coach in improving the teams’ overall fitness and cohesiveness has been appreciated, the results are what matter and the performance of the team has not been consistent or up to the desired levels.



Additionally, the Director High Performance and Hockey India Selection Committee will be required to perform a detailed assessment of all the senior core probables, with those that have reached their peak performance to make way for younger talent. The ray of hope shown via noteworthy performance of a much younger team at the recently concluded Europe Tour proves that it is time to recalibrate.



High Performance Director, David John in the interim will take charge till a suitable replacement is found for a smooth transition of the Indian Men’s team.



Mr. Harbinder Singh, Chairman of the Hockey India Selection Committee said, “The Committee was convened since we are collectively not satisfied with the Indian Men’s Hockey team’s performance in 2016 and 2017 and feels that wins in Asia can’t be a benchmark for success any more. We need to show results beyond intent in key international tournaments where the sporadic success over the last two years is more incidental than deliberate. To make results a reality, we need to make hard decisions for the greater good of the future of Hockey in India. The current format of coaching was not showing results beyond a certain level. The Committee unanimously agreement that immediate action was required to be taken and while change may not always be comfortable it is essential if we want to position ourselves as a serious global contender for the upcoming critical tournaments in 2018 including the Asian Games & World Cup and 2020 Olympic Games.”



WION