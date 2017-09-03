Cites poor results as the reason; Dutchman fourth foreign coach to be sacked in five years





File photo



Hockey India (HI) today sacked the national men’s team coach Roelant Oltmans on the grounds that “the current format of coaching was not showing results beyond a certain level”. Oltmans, thus, becomes the fourth foreign coach to be sacked in the last five years, after Michael Nobbs, Terry Walsh and Paul van Ass. Oltmans came on board as HI’s High Performance Director in 2013 and took over as chief coach after van Ass was sacked. Hockey India’s High Performance Director David John — whose area of expertise is fitness — will take charge of the team until a suitable replacement is found, HI said in a statement today.





HI announced these decisions after a three-day review meeting of its High Performance and Development Committee, which includes former players and coaches. Oltmans made several presentations during the meeting, laying out his long-term vision. “But we need short-term results,” said John today. “We had a core of probables since 2012 but still we failed to produce desired results at the international level.”



Harbinder Singh, the chairman of the selection committee, said Oltmans had run out of ideas and had nothing new to offer. “The verdict to replace him was unanimous. He had been asked to give a presentation on how he planned to take Indian hockey forward but there was nothing in the presentation that could have saved his job,” said Singh.



A committee member, on the condition of anonymity, said Oltmans had set a semifinal finish as his target for next year's Commonwealth Games, which the committee found unacceptable. “When asked why was he targeting a semifinal finish when the team had reached the final in the last two editions of the Games, he had no answer. That showed he had no vision,” the member said.



However, the Dutchman, speaking after his ouster, claimed he was confident of a podium finish at the Commonwealth Games. “I am 100 per cent confident we will win the Asia Cup and I absolutely feel we can finish on the podium in the HWL Finals, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, provided we have the system in place,” he said.



Die was cast



Oltmans’ removal is surprising because only last week, John had indicated that the coach would remain in charge for the sake of stability. However, a sword had been hanging over Oltmans after India fared badly at the World Hockey League Semifinals in June. India suffered defeats to Malaysia and Canada in the classification games to finish sixth in the 10-team event.



It has been learnt that it was in July that HI’s top brass had made the decision to let Oltmans go, and it was only a matter of when the decision would be announced. According to sources, India’s disappointing performance in London only hardened the resolve of HI’s leadership. In April, India had failed to defend their Azlan Shah Cup title in Malaysia, finishing third behind Great Britain and Australia. According to sources, Narinder Batra — former HI president, now president of the international federation — had a heated debate with Oltmans over India’s show in the Azlan Shah Cup. After that, considering Batra’s huge clout in HI, there was no way Oltmans could have survived, especially as the team fared so poorly in London.



Sources also say that Oltmans and John had not enjoyed a cordial relationship of late, and there had been arguments over team selection and the choice of players. Sources in HI allege that Oltmans had been resorting to favouritism, selecting his own particular set of players, and also trying to create groups within the team.



Bad results



However, it must be emphasised that the results under Oltmans had not been good over the last eight months, with India losing a series in Australia, failing to defend their Azlan title, and then getting beaten by lower-ranked Malaysia and Canada in London. There was some good news last month, though, when India beat the Netherlands in Amsterdam twice in consecutive matches to win the series 2-0.



John will travel with the team to Dhaka for the Asia Cup next month. The process to appoint the new coach would be initiated after the Asia Cup. According to sources, the new coach could take charge before the Hockey World League Final in December in India. There’s a high probability that the new coach could be an Australian — John is from Australia and it is likely that he would want a coach with whom he could enjoy a close working relationship.



