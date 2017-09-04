Sudheendra Tripathi



MUMBAI: Roelant Oltmans became the 23rd coach to get the boot in the last two decades in the revolving door that is Indian hockey. After being asked to leave, all that the legendary coach said was that: "They - Hockey India (HI) - can sack anyone at anytime." Well the story of Indian hockey has been like this - full of surprises.





Indian Hockey Federation, headed by the late KPS Gill functioned in an autocratic and whimsical manner and it seems to be no different under Hockey India.



Former India captain, Viren Rasquinha was lost for words when asked about his reaction to the most high-profile sacking in recent times.



"The move defies logic. When he was offered a contract extension until 2020 Tokyo Games, he should have been given the opportunity to honour his contract. We are talking about Roelant Otlmans here. He has enjoyed a lot of success around the world and has an impeccable track record as coach. Also, I feel the move to sack Oltmans is done without any vision," Rasquinha said.



Coaches have always been made accountable for India's performance at the highest level and seldom has a player got the axe.



Where is the problem then?



Rasquinha explained: "Actually, consistency is one big factor. They will dish out an extraordinary brand of hockey one day and then they will lose to sides like Canada or Malaysia the other. To be successful, one has to maintain the same intensity day in and day out. Once we do that, we will be a force to reckon with in world hockey."



About player accountability he said: "We have to keep one thing in mind. The defeats against Malaysia and Canada are worrying, but the fact is that several senior regular team members were not playing in those matches. It was a very junior and inexperienced side. But there are no excuses for defeats. The players in the core group are very good. They have the ability to compete with the best. The Indian team is almost at par with good teams like Australia, Holland and Germany. Take the example of Argentina. Who would have thought they would go on to win the hockey gold in Rio? So yeah, things keep happening in the sport of hockey. And I, for one, can confidently vouch that India are serious medal contenders."



With so much shuffling going on and so much uncertainty what does the future hold for Indian hockey? "As players, one has to be very professional. Whether the team is a headless chicken or the boys are training under an experienced coach. One has to be absolutely professional. As far as the juniors are concerned, surely they will take some time to adapt. More than anything else, the younger, inexperienced bunch will find themselves totally confused. I remember when I broke into the senior fold after winning the junior World Cup, we also struggled to settle down to the rigours of international hockey. It takes time and these youngsters are no different. But then you can't stop grooming youngsters, isn't it? You have to look ahead," he concluded.



Time HI pay heed.



The Times of India