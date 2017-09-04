Manuja Veerappa



BENGALURU: The four-and-half years Roelant Oltmans spent in Indian hockey is probably the longest by a foreigner in the set-up, although he was seen in two roles - high performance director and chief coach - during the period.





Trouble, according to people in the know, has been brewing for a while now with some players expressing their displeasure with his style of functioning. Also, many within the Hockey India set-up felt the team management trusted his judgement in team selections and gave him a free hand, a move which they believe has backfired.



When they wanted to bring about a change, infusing young blood into the team for the recent European tour, the Dutchman resisted. Hockey India went ahead and named six juniors in the squad and the youngsters went on to notch up some impressive wins against the Netherlands and Austria.



"For the first time during his tenure, he wasn't given a team of his choice because we at Hockey India felt with the World Cup, Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games lined up, it was important to give exposure to junior players. But he wasn't open to the idea during the European tour. He made his displeasure known when he didn't sign on the team list when it was picked," pointed out a source.



While Oltmans' exit isn't surprising, the timing of his sacking is rather debatable. In less than six weeks, India play the Asia Cup and in all probability, they will be without a chief coach, although HI's high performance director David John has been put in charge of the senior camp. But John, an exercise physiologist, can't take over the reins from Oltmans as that is not his area of expertise. India also play the Hockey World League Final at home later this year and the big question is, will Hockey India quickly find the most suitable man for the job?



Speaking about the turn of events, John said, "The committee unanimously decided that the results were not showing. We have the ability and talent to be among the top teams but have lost to teams like Canada and Malaysia in recent times. That's why the call (on Oltmans) was taken."



With the Olympic cycle for the 2020 Games having begun a year-and-half ago, John admitted finding a replacement will be a challenging task. "Since the four-year Olympic cycle has begun it would be difficult to rope in the best, but that is not to say we cannot. Next we will start the process of identifying a coach who has the capability of bringing out the best in the team over the next two years."



As an immediate measure, the Australian said the seniors will be asked to step up and assume more responsibility. He also said other coaches within the system like junior national coach Jude Felix will be asked to assist the current senior staff which include former internationals Arjun Halappa and Jugraj Singh.



"We have a good mix of talent and experience in our set-up. We will make the best use of the experience of the seasoned players many of whom have more than 150 international caps," John added.



The Times of India