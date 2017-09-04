

Freshman midfielder Kylee Cunningham attempts to get the ball past an Ohio defender on Aug. 27 at Briner Sports Complex. In the first half, the Cardinals had two assists. Patrick Murphy // DN Patrick Murphy



Ball State field hockey suffered its first defeat of the 2017 season on Saturday afternoon, falling to Boston University 2-1 in Oxford, Ohio.





The Cardinals grabbed the lead after just seven minutes of play when sophomore forward Sierra Jefferson found the goal.



Ball State would keep that lead for nearly 10 minutes until Kara Enoch scored for the Terriers. Boston U's winning goal came from Grace Boston just three minutes before halftime.



Boston peppered the Ball State defense with shots, as they out-shot the Cardinals 17-2 on the game. However, only six of the Terriers shots were on goal. Ball State freshman goalkeeper Grace Chavez added four saves to her career total.



The Cardinals stay in Oxford, Ohio as they play UMass tomorrow at noon.



Ball State Daily