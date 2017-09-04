RICHMOND, Virginia — The University of Maine field hockey team completed a weekend sweep of Richmond with a 4-1 victory over the Spiders on Sunday.





UMaine won its fourth straight match in improving to 4-1 while Richmond is now 0-4.



Emily Hindle’s goal in the second half gave UMaine the lead for good, while Madison Cummings opened the scoring for the Bears in the first half.



Libby Riedl tallied a goal plus an assist while Brianna Ricker added a goal for UMaine. Olivia Hubert scored the only goal for Richmond.



UMaine outshot Richmond 22-8.

Husson 4, Wellesley 2



At Wellesley, Massachusetts, on Saturday, Sadie Royer recorded a hat trick with three goals as the Husson defeated Wellesley.



Arika Brouchu had the other goal for the Eagles, who were playing their season-opener. Alli Bourget added an assist while Anne Marie Provencal recorded 14 saves.



Carson Dennis and Arielle Mitropoulous tallied the goals for 1-1 Wellesley. Janelle Sullivan came up with three saves.

Husson 3, USM 2



At Gorham, Lauren Russell’s two goals helped lead Husson past Southern Maine on Sunday.



Alli Bourget had the other goal for the 2-0 Eagles. Anne Marie Provencal came up with six saves on nine shots.



Kaitlin Hilton and Tayla Smedberg tallied a goal apiece for 0-2 Southern Maine. Anna Huff saved seven of 16 shots.

SUNY-Cortland 5, UMF 2



At Northampton, Massachusetts, on Saturday, Anna Branch’s two goals helped SUNY-Cortland defeat UMaine-Farmington.



Jess Gibaldi, Liz Athing and Hannah Burchell added goals for 1-0 SUNY Cortland.



Kyla Sturtevant and Jenessa Talarico scored for the 0-1 Beavers. Alyssa Arsenault and Haley Frizzle both had three saves.



