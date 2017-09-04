UMaine field hockey team wins fourth straight game
RICHMOND, Virginia — The University of Maine field hockey team completed a weekend sweep of Richmond with a 4-1 victory over the Spiders on Sunday.
UMaine won its fourth straight match in improving to 4-1 while Richmond is now 0-4.
Emily Hindle’s goal in the second half gave UMaine the lead for good, while Madison Cummings opened the scoring for the Bears in the first half.
Libby Riedl tallied a goal plus an assist while Brianna Ricker added a goal for UMaine. Olivia Hubert scored the only goal for Richmond.
UMaine outshot Richmond 22-8.
Husson 4, Wellesley 2
At Wellesley, Massachusetts, on Saturday, Sadie Royer recorded a hat trick with three goals as the Husson defeated Wellesley.
Arika Brouchu had the other goal for the Eagles, who were playing their season-opener. Alli Bourget added an assist while Anne Marie Provencal recorded 14 saves.
Carson Dennis and Arielle Mitropoulous tallied the goals for 1-1 Wellesley. Janelle Sullivan came up with three saves.
Husson 3, USM 2
At Gorham, Lauren Russell’s two goals helped lead Husson past Southern Maine on Sunday.
Alli Bourget had the other goal for the 2-0 Eagles. Anne Marie Provencal came up with six saves on nine shots.
Kaitlin Hilton and Tayla Smedberg tallied a goal apiece for 0-2 Southern Maine. Anna Huff saved seven of 16 shots.
SUNY-Cortland 5, UMF 2
At Northampton, Massachusetts, on Saturday, Anna Branch’s two goals helped SUNY-Cortland defeat UMaine-Farmington.
Jess Gibaldi, Liz Athing and Hannah Burchell added goals for 1-0 SUNY Cortland.
Kyla Sturtevant and Jenessa Talarico scored for the 0-1 Beavers. Alyssa Arsenault and Haley Frizzle both had three saves.
Bangor Daily News