Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Teamer side ad
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Mazon

UMaine field hockey team wins fourth straight game

Published on Monday, 04 September 2017 10:00 | Hits: 40
View Comments

RICHMOND, Virginia — The University of Maine field hockey team completed a weekend sweep of Richmond with a 4-1 victory over the Spiders on Sunday.



UMaine won its fourth straight match in improving to 4-1 while Richmond is now 0-4.

Emily Hindle’s goal in the second half gave UMaine the lead for good, while Madison Cummings opened the scoring for the Bears in the first half.

Libby Riedl tallied a goal plus an assist while Brianna Ricker added a goal for UMaine. Olivia Hubert scored the only goal for Richmond.

UMaine outshot Richmond 22-8.
Husson 4, Wellesley 2

At Wellesley, Massachusetts, on Saturday, Sadie Royer recorded a hat trick with three goals as the Husson defeated Wellesley.

Arika Brouchu had the other goal for the Eagles, who were playing their season-opener. Alli Bourget added an assist while Anne Marie Provencal recorded 14 saves.

Carson Dennis and Arielle Mitropoulous tallied the goals for 1-1 Wellesley. Janelle Sullivan came up with three saves.
Husson 3, USM 2

At Gorham, Lauren Russell’s two goals helped lead Husson past Southern Maine on Sunday.

Alli Bourget had the other goal for the 2-0 Eagles. Anne Marie Provencal came up with six saves on nine shots.

Kaitlin Hilton and Tayla Smedberg tallied a goal apiece for 0-2 Southern Maine. Anna Huff saved seven of 16 shots.
SUNY-Cortland 5, UMF 2

At Northampton, Massachusetts, on Saturday, Anna Branch’s two goals helped SUNY-Cortland defeat UMaine-Farmington.

Jess Gibaldi, Liz Athing and Hannah Burchell added goals for 1-0 SUNY Cortland.

Kyla Sturtevant and Jenessa Talarico scored for the 0-1 Beavers. Alyssa Arsenault and Haley Frizzle both had three saves.

Bangor Daily News

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.