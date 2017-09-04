Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Wake Forest field hockey team loses 6-0

Published on Monday, 04 September 2017 10:00 | Hits: 41
The Wake Forest field hockey team was upended at No. 7 Penn State on Sunday afternoon, losing 6-0.



Penn State (4-0) dominated the shot count and pulled away from the Deacons (1-3) in the second half.

The Nittany Lions outshot the Deacons, 21-13, for the game and held a 9-2 advantage in penalty corners.

Overall, Penn State held a 13-1 shot advantage over Wake Forest in the first half.

Wake Forest returns home to Kentner Stadium, as they host No. 1 North Carolina on Friday at 6 p.m.

The Winston-Salem Journal

