The Wake Forest field hockey team was upended at No. 7 Penn State on Sunday afternoon, losing 6-0.





Penn State (4-0) dominated the shot count and pulled away from the Deacons (1-3) in the second half.



The Nittany Lions outshot the Deacons, 21-13, for the game and held a 9-2 advantage in penalty corners.



Overall, Penn State held a 13-1 shot advantage over Wake Forest in the first half.



Wake Forest returns home to Kentner Stadium, as they host No. 1 North Carolina on Friday at 6 p.m.



The Winston-Salem Journal